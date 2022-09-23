SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Bill Would Require Public Information About Transfers
September 23, 2022
A bill introduced by U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat, would require colleges to release more information about transfer policies, The Texas Tribune reported.
The bill would require two-year and four-year colleges to post information about transfer deadlines for admissions and financial aid, as well as a list of all the colleges at or from which a student’s credits are guaranteed to be accepted.
Castro said the bill would help students “save valuable time and money” as they pursue degrees.
