U of California Board May Limit Campus Leaders’ Power

Scott Jaschik
September 23, 2022

The University of California Board of Regents discussed a plan Thursday to limit the power of campus chancellors, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Under UC policy, the system president delegates to campus chancellors the right to negotiate most contracts. Under that system, the University of California, Los Angeles, decided to leave the Pac-12 athletic conference for the Big Ten.

The regents discussed a plan that would limit the delegated authority. The authority would not apply if there were a “material adverse financial impact”—defined as 10 percent or more of operating revenue in cases involving athletics. The ban would also apply if the proposed contract would raise a “significant question” of university policy.

UCLA will gain billions of dollars under the Big Ten deal. The University of California, Berkeley, will lose money in the future as a member of the Pac-12.

The board referred the question to its governance committee.

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

