U of California Board May Limit Campus Leaders’ Power

The University of California Board of Regents discussed a plan Thursday to limit the power of campus chancellors, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Under UC policy, the system president delegates to campus chancellors the right to negotiate most contracts. Under that system, the University of California, Los Angeles, decided to leave the Pac-12 athletic conference for the Big Ten.

The regents discussed a plan that would limit the delegated authority. The authority would not apply if there were a “material adverse financial impact”—defined as 10 percent or more of operating revenue in cases involving athletics. The ban would also apply if the proposed contract would raise a “significant question” of university policy.

UCLA will gain billions of dollars under the Big Ten deal. The University of California, Berkeley, will lose money in the future as a member of the Pac-12.

The board referred the question to its governance committee.