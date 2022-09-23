SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Utah Student Arrested for Nuclear Reactor Threat
A University of Utah student was arrested after saying she would detonate a nuclear reactor on campus if the school’s football team, the Utes, did not win its Saturday football game, according to KSL, an NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City. According to police, the 21-year-old student had knowledge of the reactor’s location.
The threat was made on the app Yik Yak, which allows individuals to share posts with others within a five-mile radius. Another bomb threat had been shared to the app in August by a different University of Utah student, who said the post was a joke. Outside Utah, a Western Kentucky University student was arrested after making a bomb threat on Yik Yak last week, WHAS in Louisville reported; she also told police she was joking.
The Utes did win their Saturday game against San Diego State University.
