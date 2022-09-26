SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Colleges Watch Ian and Prepare for the Storm

By

Scott Jaschik
September 26, 2022

Florida colleges are watching Ian, a tropical storm expected to become a hurricane by today.

Bethune-Cookman University is evacuating the campus today and shifting to online education.

The University of South Florida announced Sunday night that classes will not be held from today through Thursday. Business operations will continue through tomorrow.

Other colleges, including Broward College, Florida Atlantic University and the University of Central Florida, are telling students to watch for future developments.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Screen shot of a video of a crowded school board meeting. A white man in a plaid shirt stands at a lectern.
A Show of Solidarity
An advocate holds up a sign that says "Trans Kids Lives Matter," with the colors of the trans pride flag colored in below.
Attack on Vanderbilt Clinic Has Ripple Effects
A man inspects a tree that has fallen on his home 20 miles inland from Panama City Beach, Fla., after Hurricane Michael.
Misspending or Misunderstanding?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Penn State Faculty Member Accused of Stalking a Professor

Lawsuit Alleges Sexual Harassment by Weatherford President

Florida Asserts Control of Public Universities’ Curricula

DOJ Awards $22M to Combat Sexual Violence on Campuses

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Apologizes to Sikh Student

Lawsuit Claims Wyoming Discriminated Against Employee

Back to Top
 