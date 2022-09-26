SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Colleges Watch Ian and Prepare for the Storm
September 26, 2022
Florida colleges are watching Ian, a tropical storm expected to become a hurricane by today.
Bethune-Cookman University is evacuating the campus today and shifting to online education.
The University of South Florida announced Sunday night that classes will not be held from today through Thursday. Business operations will continue through tomorrow.
Other colleges, including Broward College, Florida Atlantic University and the University of Central Florida, are telling students to watch for future developments.
