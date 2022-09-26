DOJ Awards $22M to Combat Sexual Violence on Campuses

The U.S. Department of Justice announced plans Thursday to award almost $22 million in grants to prevent sexual and domestic violence on campuses.

The Office on Violence Against Women will issue 36 grants amounting to $10,688,200 to address these issues through the Grants to Reduce Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking on Campus Program. The Consolidated Youth and Engaging Men Grant Program will also give out 25 grants, totaling $11,031,653, to create programming to encourage boys and men to work toward eliminating sexual assault and domestic violence.

“We need to support college campuses with the resources to create a campus culture that is not tolerant of sexual assault or dating violence,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a press release. “These grants will help colleges and universities develop prevention policies, offer survivor-centered services, and train campus police to meet the needs of their students. These grants also provide critical intervention services to children and young adults, in addition to engaging them to be leaders in combatting violence.”

Historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges, and Hispanic-serving institutions will be among the grant recipients, according to the release.

Allison Randall, acting director of the Office on Violence Against Women, said one of the office’s “top priorities is to improve our outreach and services to underserved communities.”

“We recognize that HBCUs, HSIs and TCUs face unique issues and challenges in preventing and responding to campus violence and we’re honored to work with grantees in 2023 and in the years to come to support survivors,” she said in the release.