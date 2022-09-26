Florida Asserts Control of Public Universities’ Curricula

The state of Florida, in responding to a lawsuit, asserted that it has near total control of the curriculum at public universities.

Six professors, one retired professor and a student have sued to challenge the Individual Freedom Act, which bars them from endorsing eight concepts of race or racial superiority. The professors say the law unfairly restricts their freedom to speak out.

The state’s response: “Plaintiffs’ First Amendment challenge fails because the Florida Government has simply chosen to regulate its own speech—the curriculum used in state universities and the in-class instruction offered by state employees—and the First Amendment simply has no application in this context.” And: “All it says is that state-employed teachers may not espouse in the classroom the concepts prohibited by the act, while they are on the state clock, in exchange for a state paycheck.”