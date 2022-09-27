SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
The End of Purgatory: Academic Minute
September 27, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Magnus Course, senior lecturer in social anthropology at the University of Edinburgh, explores how the meaning of Purgatory in the Catholic faith seems to be shifting over time. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
