Vermont State University to Cut Tuition by 15%

The Vermont State College System’s Board of Trustees approved a base tuition rate for in-state undergraduates of $9,999 for fall 2023, essentially dropping tuition by 15 percent for Green Mountain State residents when the system completes a merger next summer.

The move applies to Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, which make up Vermont State University, a single institution that will officially be born on July 1, 2023, when the trio of institutions becomes one multicampus operation.

About 70 percent of Vermont State University students come from within the state, a system news release noted. The base tuition rate for out-of-state students will now start at $19,998.

The news release said that the system has kept tuition frozen for the last two years and that state appropriations have increased since 2020, which has allowed for a reset of tuition rates.