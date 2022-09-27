SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Women Make Up Majority of College-Educated Workforce

By

Scott Jaschik
September 27, 2022

Women now make up a majority of the U.S. workforce with at least a bachelor’s degree, according to a new analysis of federal data from the Pew Research Center.

The change occurred in the fourth quarter of 2019 and remains the case today.

Women now make up 50.7 percent of the workforce with a bachelor’s degree.

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

