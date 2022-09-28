How Hispanic Students Feel About Semester’s Start

Fewer than half of Hispanic students said they were excited about the start of the semester, according to a recent survey of nearly 1,000 Hispanic students at Hispanic-serving institutions.

Hispanic-serving institutions are those with at least 25 percent Hispanic enrollment. More than two million are enrolled at the 451 HSIs identified by the Education Department in 2020.

The survey was conducted by EdSights in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

One in four of the students said they felt “nervous or overwhelmed” by the start of the semester.