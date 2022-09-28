SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

UCLA Buys Closed Marymount California Campus

By

Josh Moody
September 28, 2022

The University of California, Los Angeles, announced Tuesday that it is creating a satellite campus by buying land from defunct Marymount California University.

For booming UCLA, this is an opportunity to expand. The Los Angeles Times reported that UCLA paid $80 million to purchase a 24.5-acre campus and 11-acre residential site from Marymount. With applications surging and housing demand in California high, UCLA now has room to grow in nearby Rancho Palos Verdes.

Marymount California officially closed in August. The small Catholic university attempted to stay open by merging with St. Leo University in Florida, a long-running effort that was rebuffed by accreditors in April. Shortly thereafter, Marymount California announced plans to shut down.

Marymount California officials cited shrinking student enrollment, exacerbated by the pandemic, as the reason for its closure. In 2014, about 1,000 students were enrolled at Marymount; by its final year, that number had fallen to 500. By contrast, UCLA continues to see record application numbers.

The Times reported that 41 bids were made for the property, all similar in price, but Marymount California officials chose UCLA because of its vision for the picturesque campus.

