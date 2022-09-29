SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
How Hispanic Students Feel About Semester’s Start
September 29, 2022
Fewer than half of Hispanic students said they were excited about the start of the semester, according to a recent survey of nearly 1,000 Hispanic students at Hispanic-serving institutions.
Hispanic-serving institutions are those with at least 25 percent Hispanic enrollment. More than two million are enrolled at the 451 HSIs identified by the Education Department in 2020.
The survey was conducted by EdSights in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
One in four of the students said they felt “nervous or overwhelmed” by the start of the semester.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Failure can feel hot and shameful, but we must normalise it
- What does ‘strengthen research capacity’ actually mean, and how can we do it?
- University-edtech collaboration: how to leverage the best of both worlds
- Considering a university merger? Here’s how to do it well
- How data from digital learning tools can refine teaching
Most Shared Stories
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Blackballed at Arizona?
Why Would-Be Students Aren’t Choosing College
Bridging a Growing Divide