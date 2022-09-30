Johns Hopkins Instructor Accused of Trying to Pass Info to Russia

A Johns Hopkins doctor and her wife were federally indicted Wednesday for attempting to leak sensitive medical information about U.S. military members to the Russian government, purportedly in order to assist in its war efforts against Ukraine.

Dr. Anna Gabrielian, an instructor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at Hopkins, and her wife, Dr. Jamie Lee Henry, a major in the U.S. Army, are facing a count of conspiracy and seven counts of wrongful disclosure of individually identifying health information. They could face up to five years in prison for conspiracy and 10 for each count of wrongful disclosure.

According to the indictment, Dr. Gabrielian and Dr. Henry met with an undercover FBI agent—whom they believed to be a representative from the Russian Embassy—on multiple occasions in various hotel rooms in Baltimore and Gaithersburg, Md., to transfer documents with medical information that Dr. Gabrielian said “Russia could exploit” to its advantage.

During an initial Aug. 17 meeting, Dr. Gabrielian allegedly told the undercover agent that “she was motivated by patriotism toward Russia to provide any assistance she could to Russia, even if it meant being fired or going to jail.”

The indictment alleges that Dr. Henry—who came out as the Army’s first openly transgender officer in 2015 and had secret security clearance as a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina—provided the information after Dr. Gabrielian cajoled her. Dr. Gabrielian allegedly called Dr. Henry a “coward” when she expressed concerns about violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which limits doctors’ ability to disclose patients’ confidential medical information.

The couple were scheduled to appear in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Thursday.