SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

15 Institutions Certified for Serving Latino Students

By

Sara Weissman
October 3, 2022

Excelencia in Education, an advocacy organization for Latino students, announced Friday that 15 higher ed institutions earned its “Seal of Excelencia,” a three-year certification given to colleges and universities that have proven they’re advancing Latino student success.

This is the fourth year the organization has offered this designation. Institutions receive the Seal of Excelencia for demonstrating academic progress for Latino students in their data, dedication to creating a supportive environment for Latino students, the use of evidence-based practices to serve these students and an intentional focus on Latino student success among campus leaders.

“Excelencia in Education created the Seal of Excelencia to differentiate institutions that became Hispanic-Serving Institutions because of demography and geography from those that are Hispanic-Serving because of intentionality and impact,” Deborah Santiago, co-founder and CEO of Excelencia, said in a press release. “The Seal provides a road map for all institutions, led by data, practice, and leadership, that does not end with the certification. It supports a path to intentionally making progress in serving Latino students.”

Six institutions earned the certification for the first time this year, while nine were recertified. The newly certified institutions included San Antonio College, Texas State University, the University of Texas at Arlington, Mercy College, the University at Albany of the State University of New York and the University of California, Santa Cruz.

The recertified institutions were South Texas College, the University of Texas at El Paso, Austin Community College, El Paso Community College, California State University Channel Islands, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Grand Valley State University and Florida International University.

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Battered Florida Colleges
Regroup in Ian’s Wake
Pepperdine law dean Paul Caron, a white man with gray hair wearing black-rimmed glasses.
‘Deaning While Stuttering’
Red, white and blue buttons emblazoned with "2022 Midterm."
Voter Groups Worry About Access for Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Ed Department: Debt Relief to Cost $300 Billion

Princeton ‘Disassociates’ From 90 Fossil Fuel Companies

Patty Limerick Fired From Center She Founded

Fired Georgetown College President Files Lawsuit

15 Institutions Certified for Serving Latino Students

New California Law Furthers Remedial Education Reform

Back to Top
 