15 Institutions Certified for Serving Latino Students

Excelencia in Education, an advocacy organization for Latino students, announced Friday that 15 higher ed institutions earned its “Seal of Excelencia,” a three-year certification given to colleges and universities that have proven they’re advancing Latino student success.

This is the fourth year the organization has offered this designation. Institutions receive the Seal of Excelencia for demonstrating academic progress for Latino students in their data, dedication to creating a supportive environment for Latino students, the use of evidence-based practices to serve these students and an intentional focus on Latino student success among campus leaders.

“Excelencia in Education created the Seal of Excelencia to differentiate institutions that became Hispanic-Serving Institutions because of demography and geography from those that are Hispanic-Serving because of intentionality and impact,” Deborah Santiago, co-founder and CEO of Excelencia, said in a press release. “The Seal provides a road map for all institutions, led by data, practice, and leadership, that does not end with the certification. It supports a path to intentionally making progress in serving Latino students.”

Six institutions earned the certification for the first time this year, while nine were recertified. The newly certified institutions included San Antonio College, Texas State University, the University of Texas at Arlington, Mercy College, the University at Albany of the State University of New York and the University of California, Santa Cruz.

The recertified institutions were South Texas College, the University of Texas at El Paso, Austin Community College, El Paso Community College, California State University Channel Islands, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Grand Valley State University and Florida International University.