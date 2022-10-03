SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Music’s Power for People With Dementia: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
October 3, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Daniel R. George, associate professor in the department of humanities and public health sciences at Pennsylvania State University’s College of Medicine, examines one way to improve the quality of life for those in eldercare environments. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

