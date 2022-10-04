Furman Professor on Leave, Accused of White Nationalist Ties

Furman University in South Carolina responded to news reports that a longtime professor of computer science attended the 2017 white supremacist United the Right rally at Charlottesville, Va., based on resurfaced photos of the event. President Elizabeth Davis said in a campus memo that “I and others immediately began investigating this information. As we continue to look into this matter, this professor will not teach or be on campus as we process these difficult circumstances and determine next steps.” Davis also said that the unnamed professor is “alleged to be associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups that promote racism, exclusion and hatred.” The views of the organizers of the Unite the Right rally “do not reflect the values that I hold,” she continued, and Furman is “stronger when we embrace and celebrate diversity and when we denounce racism, exclusion and hatred.” The accused professor did not respond to a request for comment Monday.