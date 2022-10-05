SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

How Heavy Metal Scenes Survive and Thrive: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
October 5, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Bryan Bardine, professor of English at the University of Dayton, explores how one music scene has managed to stick together during the pandemic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Patty Limerick, a white woman with long dark hair.
Blurred Lines
Exterior view of a Lakeland Community college building.
‘Different Meanings’ or an ‘Attack on Students’?
Two students looking at a laptop while two others walk on a path on a college campus.
Students Say COVID-19 Aid
Improved Grades, Relieved Stress

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Northeastern Employee Arrested for Bomb Hoax

Biden Criticizes Idaho Limits on What Faculty May Say

Clark Graduate Union on Strike for Contract

GRE Now Accepted at More Than Half of Law Schools

3 Share Nobel in Physics

Howard Launches High School Math Class for College Credit

Back to Top
 