Mississippi University for Women Considers Name Change

October 5, 2022

The Mississippi University for Women, which has long accepted men, is considering a name change and has formed a task force to weigh the decision and suggest possible monikers.

In a letter to alumni, President Nora Miller said there have been calls for a “more inclusive name” but the “historic commitment to academic and leadership development for women” would not change, according to the local newspaper, The Commercial Dispatch.

Mississippi University for Women has borne its current name for nearly 50 years and has accepted men for four decades. Of the 2,477 students counted in fall 2021, 506 were men.

A 2019 poll of students showed support for the change, though local media noted that a past president’s effort to rename the university in 2009 faced resistance from MUW graduates.

