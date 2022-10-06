SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

3 Share Nobel in Chemistry

By

Scott Jaschik
October 6, 2022

The Nobel Prize in chemistry will be shared by three scholars “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.”

The winners are Carolyn R. Bertozzi of Stanford University, Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen and K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research. Sharpless also won the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2001.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Close-up of a person's hand touching an e-ink digital screen.
Responding to Criticism, Publisher Reinstates Blocked Ebooks
President Joe Biden, an older man with white hair wearing a suit and tie, gestures with his hands while giving a speech.
Lawsuits Threaten Biden’s Debt-Relief Plan
Photos of Tyler Perry, Lana Del Rey, and Taylor Swift, a Black man and two white women, respectively.
On the Syllabus: Lana, Taylor, Tyler Perry

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Fraternity Members Spray Bigoted Graffiti in Hazing Ritual

Illinois State VP Dies After Campus Bike Collision

Shootings Near University of Washington Campus Cause Concern

Missouri State to Cut $5 Million From Academic Budget

3 Share Nobel in Chemistry

Professors’ Protest Prompts Return of Rutgers’ Mask Mandate

Back to Top
 