3 Share Nobel in Chemistry
October 6, 2022
The Nobel Prize in chemistry will be shared by three scholars “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.”
The winners are Carolyn R. Bertozzi of Stanford University, Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen and K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research. Sharpless also won the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2001.
