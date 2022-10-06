SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Antisemitism and Social Media Algorithms: Academic Minute
October 6, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Sabine von Mering, professor of German and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Brandeis University, explains one reason social media algorithms may not benefit society. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- How to ensure college admissions are equitable and accessible
- Building emotional resilience is not creating a generation of ‘snowflakes’
- How campus layout influences social ties and research exchange
- Student diaries as a tool to improve the university experience
- Digital exclusion hits students hardest at the start of their journey
Most Shared Stories
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Responding to Criticism, Publisher Reinstates Blocked Ebooks
Lawsuits Threaten Biden’s Debt-Relief Plan
On the Syllabus: Lana, Taylor, Tyler Perry