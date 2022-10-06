SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Antisemitism and Social Media Algorithms: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
October 6, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Sabine von Mering, professor of German and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Brandeis University, explains one reason social media algorithms may not benefit society. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

