SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Illinois State VP Dies After Campus Bike Collision
October 6, 2022
Illinois State University announced last week that Adam Peck, the assistant vice president for student affairs, died after being struck by a bicycle in an accident that occurred on campus.
Peck, age 49, was struck while walking on campus and succumbed to his injuries several days later in a local hospital, according to details reported by 25 News, a local ABC affiliate.
Peck joined Illinois State in 2021 after 13 years in a similar role at Stephen F. Austin State University.
“Adam was a wonderful person, friend, and colleague to all of us,” said Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs. He added that “our hearts are broken” over Peck’s sudden death.
Trending Stories
- Professors’ Protest Prompts Return of Rutgers’ Mask Mandate
- An administrator describes retiring unexpectedly due to COVID (opinion)
- Fraternity Members Spray Bigoted Graffiti in Hazing Ritual
- Publisher reinstates blocked ebooks, but librarians unsatisfied
- Patty Limerick speaks out on her dismissal from her center
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Building emotional resilience is not creating a generation of ‘snowflakes’
- How to ensure college admissions are equitable and accessible
- How campus layout influences social ties and research exchange
- Digital exclusion hits students hardest at the start of their journey
- Student diaries as a tool to improve the university experience
Most Shared Stories
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Responding to Criticism, Publisher Reinstates Blocked Ebooks
Lawsuits Threaten Biden’s Debt-Relief Plan
On the Syllabus: Lana, Taylor, Tyler Perry