Illinois State VP Dies After Campus Bike Collision

By

Josh Moody
October 6, 2022

Illinois State University announced last week that Adam Peck, the assistant vice president for student affairs, died after being struck by a bicycle in an accident that occurred on campus.

Peck, age 49, was struck while walking on campus and succumbed to his injuries several days later in a local hospital, according to details reported by 25 News, a local ABC affiliate.

Peck joined Illinois State in 2021 after 13 years in a similar role at Stephen F. Austin State University.

“Adam was a wonderful person, friend, and colleague to all of us,” said Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs. He added that “our hearts are broken” over Peck’s sudden death.

