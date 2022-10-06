Illinois State VP Dies After Campus Bike Collision

Illinois State University announced last week that Adam Peck, the assistant vice president for student affairs, died after being struck by a bicycle in an accident that occurred on campus.

Peck, age 49, was struck while walking on campus and succumbed to his injuries several days later in a local hospital, according to details reported by 25 News, a local ABC affiliate.

Peck joined Illinois State in 2021 after 13 years in a similar role at Stephen F. Austin State University.

“Adam was a wonderful person, friend, and colleague to all of us,” said Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs. He added that “our hearts are broken” over Peck’s sudden death.