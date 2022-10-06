SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Missouri State to Cut $5 Million From Academic Budget

By

Josh Moody
October 6, 2022

Citing falling revenue, Missouri State University president Clif Smart announced Monday that the university will cut $5 million from its academic budget for the upcoming 2024 fiscal year.

Smart made the budget cut announcement in his annual state of the university address, noting that Missouri State has experienced a decline in enrollment and a dip in retention leading to missed revenue projections, according to coverage of the event by The Springfield News-Leader.

“We budgeted flat enrollment. In other words, we budgeted the same number and same mix of students for this fall as we had last fall,” Smart said. “And we didn’t measure up to that.”

The newspaper reported that fall enrollment numbers are down 1.3 percent compared to fall 2021, and that domestic undergraduate enrollment has slipped 22 percent in the last five years.

Additionally, Missouri State will reportedly save an estimated $3.6 million by not filling vacant faculty positions and another $2.3 million by leaving vacant staff positions unfilled.

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Close-up of a person's hand touching an e-ink digital screen.
Responding to Criticism, Publisher Reinstates Blocked Ebooks
President Joe Biden, an older man with white hair wearing a suit and tie, gestures with his hands while giving a speech.
Lawsuits Threaten Biden’s Debt-Relief Plan
Photos of Tyler Perry, Lana Del Rey, and Taylor Swift, a Black man and two white women, respectively.
On the Syllabus: Lana, Taylor, Tyler Perry

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Fraternity Members Spray Bigoted Graffiti in Hazing Ritual

Illinois State VP Dies After Campus Bike Collision

Shootings Near University of Washington Campus Cause Concern

Missouri State to Cut $5 Million From Academic Budget

3 Share Nobel in Chemistry

Professors’ Protest Prompts Return of Rutgers’ Mask Mandate

Back to Top
 