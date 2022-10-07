Professor Won’t Be Replaced for Statements on Gender

The University of Southern Maine will not remove Christy Hammer from teaching a graduate class in education because she told the class that there are only two sexes, The Bangor Daily News reported.

However, the university will have another professor teach an identical class for students who do not wish to remain in Hammer’s class.

“We have developed an alternative plan for this class and will be opening a new section of this course for those students who would like to move,” said a university spokeswoman. “The original section taught by Professor Hammer will continue for any student who wishes to remain in that class.”

Hammer did not respond to requests for a comment.

Students in the class staged a walkout to protest Hammer’s statement.