SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
3 Share Nobel in Economics
October 10, 2022
The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics was awarded today to Ben S. Bernanke of the Brookings Institution, Douglas W. Diamond of the University of Chicago and Philip H. Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis for their research on banks and financial crises.
The announcement is available here.
