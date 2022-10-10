SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

3 Share Nobel in Economics

By

Scott Jaschik
October 10, 2022

The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics was awarded today to Ben S. Bernanke of the Brookings Institution, Douglas W. Diamond of the University of Chicago and Philip H. Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis for their research on banks and financial crises.

The announcement is available here.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A vertical stack of wooden blocks spelling out "FAFSA," next to a white porcelain piggy bank.
Pace of FAFSA Simplification Concerning
Two white men sit at a table signing papers; a white man in a priest's garb is behind them. An American flag is to the left.
A ‘Pro-Life’ Medical School
Students hold signs while protesting at New Student Convocation at Marquette
Protester Sanctions Spark Tensions at Marquette

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Clark U, Graduate Union Reach Deal to End Strike

Professor Won’t Be Replaced for Statements on Gender

Oberlin Board Votes to Limit Faculty Power

Northeastern Backs Down on Surveillance in Privacy Lab

Accreditor Orders ASA College to Prove Why It Shouldn’t Close

How Same-Sex Marriage Became Bipartisan: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 