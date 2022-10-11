SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
3 Grand Canyon U Students Killed in Car Crash
October 11, 2022
Three students at Grand Canyon University were killed in a car crash Monday, KTAR News reported.
Another car, which was going the wrong way, hit their car.
The students were Hunter Balberdi, 19, and Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn Ogden, both 18. They were first-year students and suite mates.
