3 Grand Canyon U Students Killed in Car Crash

By

Scott Jaschik
October 11, 2022

Three students at Grand Canyon University were killed in a car crash Monday, KTAR News reported.

Another car, which was going the wrong way, hit their car.

The students were Hunter Balberdi, 19, and Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn Ogden, both 18. They were first-year students and suite mates.

Scott Jaschik

