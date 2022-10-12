SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Bethel of Minnesota Will Cut 9 Majors and Minors
October 12, 2022
Bethel University of Minnesota is cutting nine majors and minors and expanding four programs to deal with shifts in enrollment, The Star-Tribune reported.
The university is facing an enrollment decline, as are many colleges in the Midwest and the Northeast.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- What must leaders consider as they develop permanent remote work policies?
- What I learned from nearly getting cancelled
- Why higher education must serve students as the customer and the product
- Universities must do better at bridging the gap between diversity and belonging
- Flipping the university admissions process on its head
Students Read Together