Doing Good Feels Surprisingly Good: Academic Minute
October 12, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Amit Kumar, assistant professor of marketing and psychology at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business, explores why helping others can also help you. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
