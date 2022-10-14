SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Predicting Snowfall: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
October 14, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Justin Hartnett, assistant professor of geography and environmental sustainability, explores how to predict how climate change will affect snowfall. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed.

