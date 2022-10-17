SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Doxed Physics Postdoc Reaches $55K Settlement

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 17, 2022

The Guardian reported that a Christopher Backhouse, a former research fellow in physics and astronomy at University College London, must pay approximately $55,000 in damages to a research associate in physics at Indiana University at Bloomington for impersonating and harassing her on social media. According to British court records on the settlement, the woman’s “home address, email address and phone number were used to sign her up to various unwanted services and groups, including far-right hate groups, fetish websites and to arrange for unwanted goods and services to be supplied, including the delivery of adult diapers and babyproofing services.” She also reportedly received death threats and unsolicited sex requests after Twitter accounts using fake pornographic images were set up in her name.

The woman’s lawyer, Adham Harker, said the accounts falsely portrayed her “as a nymphomaniac, exhibitionist and sex worker.” Backhouse, who reportedly used proxy servers to cover his digital footprints, eventually was found to be behind the fake accounts after the woman subpoenaed technology companies for information. Backhouse and the woman reportedly worked with each other on a research project in the U.S., where the woman accused Backhouse of sexual assault. In that case, no finding of fact was made against Backhouse, according to The Guardian.

Share Article

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A Clock Tower at the University of Texas at Austin
As the Pandemic Wanes,
All Eyes Are on Enrollment
Kevin McCarthy, a white man with gray hair, stands at a lectern surrounded by other members of the House Republican caucus.
Debt Relief Likely Focus of GOP Lawmakers
The cover of "Respectable: Politics and Paradox in Making the Morehouse Man," which shows a Black man in a maroon suit and striped tie carrying a backpack.
‘Respectable: Politics and Paradox in Making
the Morehouse Man’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Loan Forgiveness Starts, in Beta Form

Stanford Students Demand Rapists Be Expelled

Cazenovia Defaulted on Bond Payments

Doxed Physics Postdoc Reaches $55K Settlement

Duquesne Responds to TA’s Utterance of N-Word in Class

U of Washington Librarians Hold 1-Day Strike

Back to Top
 