U of Washington Librarians Hold 1-Day Strike
University of Washington librarians held a one-day strike Thursday, The Seattle Times reported.
The librarians, represented by the Service Employees International Union, said their wages are too low and that the university is taking too long to negotiate a contract. Contract negotiations have been going on for a year.
Chelsea Nesvig, a librarian and member of the contract action team, said university officials have not been responding to many of the union’s proposals, including on issues such as pay and promotions.
A university spokesman said there have been 26 negotiating sessions so far and that another will take place this week.
“The University of Washington values and respects our library personnel and we are surprised by the decision to strike for one day while we are in the midst of good-faith negotiations,” university spokesperson Victor Balta said. “The UW will continue to negotiate in good faith to reach a fair agreement. We have also requested formal mediation.”
