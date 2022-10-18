SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Biden Opens Loan Forgiveness to All
October 18, 2022
President Biden on Monday afternoon opened his plan to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student debt to everyone who is eligible.
The plan forgives $10,000 for anyone earning less than $125,000 or $250,000 for couples filing joint tax returns. Pell Grant recipients would be eligible for an additional $10,000 in debt relief.
Biden said the plan was a “game changer.”
He referred those who want to apply to a website.
