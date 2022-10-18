SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Huntington Aims to ‘Hide Facts’ in Assault Case, Lawyer Says

By

Susan H. Greenberg
October 18, 2022

A lawyer representing two former Huntington University runners who have alleged sexual assault by a former track coach has accused the Christian institution of trying to “hide facts” by hiring a law firm to conduct an external review, The Indianapolis Star reported.

The university issued a statement Sunday saying it was “devastated and heartbroken” by the civil lawsuit filed last month by attorney Jon Little on behalf of the athletes, which alleges not only that former track coach Nicholas Johnson “had sexual contact with multiple students” on the cross-country and track teams but also that he administered “treatments” that included “infusing/injecting his athletes with unknown substances as well as giving out pills.”

“Following this discovery many have voiced concern, and we want you to know that we hear you,” the university's statement read. “These allegations are not only disturbing, but also antithetical to everything we stand for.” The statement followed the launch of a petition by students seeking the resignation of several top administrators, including President Sherilyn Emberton, which as of Monday evening had garnered 870 signatures.

Huntington has retained the law firm Lathrop GPM to conduct a review of its Title IX and sexual misconduct policies.

“This is very typical of big institutions,” Little said. “They hire a big law firm. They hide behind attorney/client privilege and attorney work product.”

He added that the university is “scared” of going to court.

Share Article

Susan H. Greenberg

Susan H. Greenberg is a senior editor at Inside Higher Ed. A career journalist and educator, she joined the publication in August 2021 after eight years in Vermont, where she freelanced and taught writing at Middlebury College and Champlain College. Prior to that, she spent 22 years writing and editing for Newsweek magazine, where she covered everything from international affairs to arts and culture. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, and River Teeth, among others. She has taught English and journalism at Phillips Academy, where she served as an advisor to the student newspaper. She holds a B.A. in English from Brown University and an M.S. in journalism from Columbia. The mother of three nearly adult children, she is very much enjoying her newly empty nest.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A bird's-eye view of the University of Virginia's white-domed Rotunda building.
Representation Matters
An illustration of Benjamin Franklin's portrait from the $100 bill, with a downward-sloping line superimposed over it.
2 Colleges Flounder Under Chinese Owners
Doug Mastriano, a bald white man, stands in front of one of his own campaign posters.
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate ‘Not Fit for Office’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Biden Opens Loan Forgiveness to All

Minn. Regent Asks if Diversity is Hurting Enrollment

Huntington Aims to ‘Hide Facts’ in Assault Case, Lawyer Says

Data’s Role in Student and Institutional Success: A Compilation

Tennessee Raises Funds to Replace Torn-Down Goalpost

Women Gain From Sports Deals, but Men Gain the Most

Back to Top
 