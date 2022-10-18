SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Models to Combat Epidemics: Academic Minute
October 18, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week: Subramanian Ramakrishnan, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, explores how updating our modeling may better combat epidemics. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
