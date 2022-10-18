SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Tennessee Raises Funds to Replace Torn-Down Goalpost
The University of Tennessee is crowdfunding to replace a football goalpost after fans tore it down and threw it in the Tennessee River following last weekend's game against the University of Alabama, CBS reported. It was the first time the Volunteers have defeated the Crimson Tide since 2006.
The goalpost will be replaced with a backup that the university has on hand following a similar incident in 1998, when fans destroyed a goalpost following Tennessee’s victory over the University of Florida. So far the university has raised about $83,000 of its $150,000 goal. Donations will go first toward purchasing a new backup goalpost, which is expected to cost between $10,000 and $20,000; the rest of the funds will be used to repair damage to the turf field caused by rampaging fans.
Tennessee was also fined $100,000 by the Southeastern Conference for allowing fans to storm the field.
