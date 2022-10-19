Northwest College Students Escape Grizzly Attack

Two students at Northwest College, in Wyoming, were attacked by a grizzly bear and barely escaped, KSL News reported.

The bear first attacked one of the students and then the other, who tried to help the first student.

“I didn’t want to lose my friend. It was bad. There was big ol’ bear on top of him. I could have run and potentially lost a friend, or get him off and save him,” said Kendell Cummings from his hospital bed in Billings, Mont.