SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Northwest College Students Escape Grizzly Attack

By

Scott Jaschik
October 19, 2022

Two students at Northwest College, in Wyoming, were attacked by a grizzly bear and barely escaped, KSL News reported.

The bear first attacked one of the students and then the other, who tried to help the first student.

“I didn’t want to lose my friend. It was bad. There was big ol’ bear on top of him. I could have run and potentially lost a friend, or get him off and save him,” said Kendell Cummings from his hospital bed in Billings, Mont.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A screenshot of Robert Ternansky, a white man wearing a black face mask, in front of a blackboard.
‘Did I Insult Them?’
People in matching shirts that say "together we're stronger" stand behind a West Virginia University flag in front of a brick building.
Campus Recovery Programs
Help Students Stay Sober
Jared Goldberg, a young white man with dark hair a beard, holds a handmade sign that says "Tell Temple to Cancel Classes on Election Day" above a QR code.
‘Everybody’s Voice Matters Every Election’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Northwest College Students Escape Grizzly Attack

Senate Democrats Want For-Profit Leaders Held Liable

Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Artistic Legacy: Academic Minute

Biden Opens Loan Forgiveness to All

Minn. Regent Asks if Diversity is Hurting Enrollment

Huntington Aims to ‘Hide Facts’ in Assault Case, Lawyer Says

Back to Top
 