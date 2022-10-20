SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Maricopa Community Colleges Board Candidate Arrested

By

Sara Weissman
October 20, 2022

A candidate running for the Maricopa County Community College District Governing Board paused his campaign on Tuesday after he was reportedly arrested for public sexual indecency, 12News reported.

The Republican candidate, Randy Kaufman, was found masturbating in his pickup truck in the parking lot of the Rio Salado College Lifelong Learning Center earlier this month, according to the police report by the Maricopa County Community College Police. He appeared to be looking at a cellphone. He told the officer who discovered him that he was “really stressed” and had been looking at pornography.

The report noted that the incident occurred in a place where cars were passing by and close to a childcare center with a playground where children were doing outdoor activities. Kaufman told the officer he hadn’t noticed the center until after the incident, but 12News reported Kaufman could face felony charges because of the childcare center's proximity. The case has been referred to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Kaufman told 12News he suspended his campaign because of a “personal legal matter.”

“I am sincerely grateful for the supporters and friends I have gathered throughout the campaign,” he said. “I will never stop fighting to protect the United States Constitution and the values that make America the greatest country in the world.”

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A student walks into a building labeled Campus Student Center on a sunny Los Angeles campus
Despite Hopes for a Rebound, Enrollment Falls Again
Table 1.1: Research doctorate recipients from U.S. colleges and universities, 1958-2021
Ph.D.s Conferred Drop 5.4%
A woman and a young child sit in front of a laptop computer.
How COVID Spurred Digital Innovation
and Empathy

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Supreme Court Asked to Block Debt-Relief Plan

Maricopa Community Colleges Board Candidate Arrested

In Viral TikTok, Student Alleges Harassment by Classmate

Report Blasts Early Decision

Harvard Requires Students to Get New COVID-19 Booster

AAUP to Investigate Cuts at Emporia State

Back to Top
 