Maricopa Community Colleges Board Candidate Arrested

A candidate running for the Maricopa County Community College District Governing Board paused his campaign on Tuesday after he was reportedly arrested for public sexual indecency, 12News reported.

The Republican candidate, Randy Kaufman, was found masturbating in his pickup truck in the parking lot of the Rio Salado College Lifelong Learning Center earlier this month, according to the police report by the Maricopa County Community College Police. He appeared to be looking at a cellphone. He told the officer who discovered him that he was “really stressed” and had been looking at pornography.

The report noted that the incident occurred in a place where cars were passing by and close to a childcare center with a playground where children were doing outdoor activities. Kaufman told the officer he hadn’t noticed the center until after the incident, but 12News reported Kaufman could face felony charges because of the childcare center's proximity. The case has been referred to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Kaufman told 12News he suspended his campaign because of a “personal legal matter.”

“I am sincerely grateful for the supporters and friends I have gathered throughout the campaign,” he said. “I will never stop fighting to protect the United States Constitution and the values that make America the greatest country in the world.”