SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

America’s Real Sister Act: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
October 21, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week: Shannen Dee Williams, associate professor of history, explores why it’s important to tell the real history behind popular films that have a positive impact on certain groups. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A blue banner with the word "Law" on it hangs on a light post.
Yale Law Once Again
in Conservative Crosshairs
Mark Rosenberg, a white man with a shiny pate and black-framed glasses.
Good Deal?
Demonstrators hold pro-immigration signs that say "Education, not deportation."
Big Vote on Undocumented Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Justice Barrett Rejects Challenge to Debt Relief

Student Brought Guns to Edgecombe Community College Campus

Conservative Students Win Injunction on Campus Flier Policy

HyFlex Learning: Pros, Cons and the Future

New Boyer Commission Report Emphasizes Equity

Sally Kornbluth, Duke Provost, to Become MIT President

Back to Top
 