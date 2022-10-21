SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
America’s Real Sister Act: Academic Minute
October 21, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week: Shannen Dee Williams, associate professor of history, explores why it’s important to tell the real history behind popular films that have a positive impact on certain groups. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
