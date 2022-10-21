SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Northwestern Gets $121 Million Gift
October 21, 2022
Northwestern University announced a $121 million gift to advance biomedical research at the Feinberg School of Medicine and expand executive education at the Kellogg School of Management.
The gift was from Kimberly K. Querrey, a trustee, and a trust created by her late husband, Louis A. Simpson.
