‘UC Berkeley’ or ‘Cal’?

Should the University of California, Berkeley, be called Cal?

Many students and alumni say “Cal,” especially with sporting events. The university has created a commission to study the two names and how they are used, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“Having two distinct identities for one entity is highly problematic from a branding perspective,” Chancellor Carol Christ wrote in a letter to the task force. She compared UC Berkeley’s situation to Apple products, which are well known for products called “Mac” and “iPhone,” without the Apple logo to associate the two.

“We hope to find ways to make it more clear that Berkeley and Cal are the same university while respecting the traditions that both names represent,” Patrick Holmes, executive director of Berkeley’s communications and marketing department, wrote in a statement.