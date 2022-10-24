SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Appeals Court Backs Saint Rose on Termination of Faculty

By

Scott Jaschik
October 24, 2022

A New York State appeals court has backed the College of Saint Rose in its elimination of the jobs of four music professors.

The professors argued that their terminations were “arbitrary, capricious and in violation of college personnel policies and procedures.” A lower court largely agreed.

But a three-judge appeals court unanimously ruled that “contrary to petitioners’ contentions … there were no procedural rule violations.” The ruling also said that the college “provided timely notice of termination and afforded petitioners an informal appeal process.”

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Harvard May Pay $15 Million Over Insurance Filing

