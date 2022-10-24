SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Appeals Court Backs Saint Rose on Termination of Faculty
October 24, 2022
A New York State appeals court has backed the College of Saint Rose in its elimination of the jobs of four music professors.
The professors argued that their terminations were “arbitrary, capricious and in violation of college personnel policies and procedures.” A lower court largely agreed.
But a three-judge appeals court unanimously ruled that “contrary to petitioners’ contentions … there were no procedural rule violations.” The ruling also said that the college “provided timely notice of termination and afforded petitioners an informal appeal process.”
