Harvard May Pay $15 Million Over Insurance Filing

Harvard University may pay $15 million because it failed to file an insurance claim, The New York Times reported.

The insurance company is Zurich American Insurance. Harvard is suing it.

The claim involved expenses related to the affirmative action suit that Harvard is defending at the Supreme Court. Zurich American provides Harvard’s secondary insurance policy, and the university failed to file an initial claim.

In court papers, Harvard said it has paid $27 million in the case.