Democrats, Republicans and Higher Education
October 26, 2022
Democrats and Republicans have sharply different views on higher education, according to a new poll by FiveThirtyEight.
Responding to “a higher education is the best way to get ahead in the U.S.,” 71 percent of Democrats agreed. Only 37 percent of Republicans agreed.
Responding to the statement “most college professors teach liberal propaganda,” 83 percent of Republicans agreed. Only 17 percent of Democrats did.
The poll was conducted from Aug. 10 to 21 among 1,796 likely voters.
