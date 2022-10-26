SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Jeffrey Katzman of Core Learning Exchange: Pulse Podcast
October 26, 2022
This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features Jeffrey Katzman, founder and CEO of Core Learning Exchange. In a conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Katzman discusses how Core-LX strives to help learners attain industry-recognized certifications and credentials.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
If Machines Can Craft Essays, Should Writing Instruction Change?
Permanent Fixes for a ‘Broken System’
How Higher Ed Can Help Remedy K-12 Learning Losses