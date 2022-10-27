SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

University of South Carolina Returns to 'USC' Moniker

Liam Knox
October 27, 2022

The University of South Carolina is updating its logo to a more simplified design and reverting to an old abbreviation—USC, instead of the currently used UofSC—in its marketing and editorial content.

The university changed its branding and logos to UofSC in 2019, after frequently being confused with the University of Southern California, which also goes by USC. The move received mixed reactions, with some criticizing the dominant use of the word “of” in the logo and the apparent kowtowing to Southern California.

The old U of SC logo for the university and the two new logos. One reads USC and one features an image of a tree and gates.

“The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand,” President Michael Amiridis said. “In my short time back at the university, alumni and other stakeholders have told me how important it is to return the USC name back to the institution. We are initiating that change today.”

The new official mark to be used in academic branding will focus on the tree and gates imagery meant to evoke the entrance to the Columbia, S.C., campus. And in a move hailed by Board Chairman Thad Westbrook as a “return to the USC tradition,” the university also announced a new “spirit mark” that will use the USC moniker abandoned three years ago.

