SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Women Coaches Face Off in NCAA Men’s Soccer

By

Susan H. Greenberg
October 27, 2022

When the men’s soccer teams of New York University and the University of Chicago face off in the Bronx on Friday, it will mark a rare occasion in college sports history: an NCAA men’s sporting event in which both teams are coached by women.

Kim Wyant, the first goalkeeper to play an international game for the U.S. women’s national team, served as an assistant coach on the NYU women’s team before the was hired to head up the men’s program in 2015. She has since led the Violets to five postseason appearances.

Her opponent, Julianne Sitch, similarly served as an assistant coach on the Chicago women’s team before taking over the men’s program in April. She consulted with Wyant by phone before she took the job.

“Prior to her, there wasn’t any other women coaching and leading men’s teams,” Sitch told The New York Times. “She was obviously a positive influence and role model.”

Only about 5 percent of NCAA men’s sports team have women as head coaches, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.

The two who are preparing their players for Friday’s match have more pressing things to think about than making history.

“It will be historic, it will be special,” Wyant told the Times. “But our main focus right here is on trying to beat a really good team.”

Share Article

Susan H. Greenberg

Susan H. Greenberg is a senior editor at Inside Higher Ed. A career journalist and educator, she joined the publication in August 2021 after eight years in Vermont, where she freelanced and taught writing at Middlebury College and Champlain College. Prior to that, she spent 22 years writing and editing for Newsweek magazine, where she covered everything from international affairs to arts and culture. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, and River Teeth, among others. She has taught English and journalism at Phillips Academy, where she served as an advisor to the student newspaper. She holds a B.A. in English from Brown University and an M.S. in journalism from Columbia. The mother of three nearly adult children, she is very much enjoying her newly empty nest.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Marcheta Evans, a Black woman wearing a red suit, speaks at a lectern in front of a Bloomfield College backdrop.
Montclair State
and Bloomfield College Merge
A brick building at West Virginia University.
Shoring Up Tenure, or Weakening It?
Jewish students, some wearing yarmulkes, sit in rows in a room with stained-glass windows at an event at Stanford Hillel.
Reckoning With the Past,
Looking Toward the Future

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Former Antioch Physician Indicted on 9 Rapes

Looking Back at ‘DIY U’ and Ahead, With Anya Kamenetz: Key Podcast

Law Students Are Happy Learning Online, Survey Says

Women Coaches Face Off in NCAA Men’s Soccer

State-Awarded Financial Aid Declined Slightly in 2020–21

New Mexico Launches College Food Insecurity Study

Back to Top
 