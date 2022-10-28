Attending to Crisis Fatigue: Academic Minute

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

October 28, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: A. Rebecca Rozelle-Stone, professor of philosophy and director of the honors program at the University of North Dakota, explores why the news cycle tires out our brains. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

