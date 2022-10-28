SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Attending to Crisis Fatigue: Academic Minute
October 28, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: A. Rebecca Rozelle-Stone, professor of philosophy and director of the honors program at the University of North Dakota, explores why the news cycle tires out our brains. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
- Educause lays out higher ed's top 10 technology issues
- Budget Cuts Loom at North Dakota State University
- How to Make Teaching More Inclusive, Interactive, Equitable and Participatory | Higher Ed Gamma
- Penn State Breaks Promise to Open Center for Racial Justice
- VCU Pauses Branded Beer After Community Expresses Concern
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Professor's murder on campus raises urgent safety questions
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- More traditional-age students enroll at fully online universities
- Enrollment declines continue, but at a slower rate
- High food and housing insecurity at community colleges
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
90-10 Loophole Closed
Higher Ed’s Top 10 IT Issues
Teaching in Hindi