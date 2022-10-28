SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

VCU Pauses Branded Beer After Community Expresses Concern

Johanna Alonso
October 28, 2022

Just one day after Virginia Commonwealth University began rolling out a VCU-branded beer, the sales of which were intended to fund scholarships, the university has stopped its production indefinitely, according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Community members expressed a range of objections to the product; a VCU professor, Everett Carpenter, raised concerns in a letter to the university’s president, Michael Rao, earlier in the week, arguing that the initiative was insensitive to the memory of Adam Oakes, a student who died of alcohol poisoning during a fraternity hazing at VCU in 2021. Carpenter also noted that a faculty and staff committee had voted against the interim policy that made it possible for the institution to release a branded beer.

According to a statement the university provided to CBS 6 in Richmond, the ale—called Ram Bam, after VCU mascot Rodney the Ram—is already on shelves, but VCU will work with its brewing partner, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, “to stop production, effective immediately.”

Johanna Alonso

