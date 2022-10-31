SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Cabrini Makes Cuts, Including the Job of Provost

By

Scott Jaschik
October 31, 2022

Cabrini University will eliminate a handful of senior academic leadership jobs—including the post of provost—as part of a larger reorganization to downsize, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Those cuts, and additional cuts later this academic year, are expected to save the small Roman Catholic university nearly $1 million this year, and along with efforts to secure new revenue sources, they should lead to a “break-even financial performance” within three years, said Helen G. Drinan, the interim president.

The plan was approved by Cabrini’s board Friday. The university faces a $5 million to $6 million deficit in its $45 million budget this year, as enrollment has slid to about 1,500, down 36 percent from 2,360 in 2016–17.

“We continue to lose money every year,” Drinan said. “That is no longer tenable. It can’t continue. We can’t hope for a better day. We have to work for a better day.”

Under the reorganization, Cabrini will go from three colleges to two, with the School of Education being absorbed by the School of Arts and Sciences. The School of Business and Professional Studies will remain as the other school. The provost, the associate provost and three deans will be eliminated and replaced by a dean of academic affairs and two associate deans. And 18 department chairs will be reduced to eight: the faculty whose chair positions were eliminated will keep their teaching jobs but will no longer receive the stipends that come with that title.

Scott Jaschik

