SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Report: ‘Whiteness Rules’ in Selecting Presidents

By

Scott Jaschik
October 31, 2022

A new report by the College Futures Foundation can be summed up by its title: “Whiteness Rules: Racial Exclusion in Becoming an American College President.”

The report says, “The white man archetype of presidential leadership perpetuates racial inequity by sending racialized messages about who can and should apply for a college presidency” and by “positioning white men as the ‘natural’ choice.”

Also, the report says that colleges “privileg[e] candidates who come through academic affairs roles, where there is limited racial diversity at each key level (department chair, dean, provost, other senior officers in academic affairs)” and judge “candidates of color as risky and white candidates as safe choices.”

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The back of a blond person's head; the blond person is facing a lecture hall full of students.
Ratings and Gender Bias,
Over Time
Pat O'Keefe, an older white man with a white mustache and glasses, wears a baseball cap that says "No More Nassar."
Michigan State Board Breaks Silence
A group of six people, both men and women, four presenting as Black and two white.
Therapy Without Limits

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Report: ‘Whiteness Rules’ in Selecting Presidents

Collecting Student Perspectives to Drive Supports: Student Voice Report

No-Confidence Vote in Selection Process for Ben Sasse

Black Faculty Members Leave Mizzou

Cabrini Makes Cuts, Including the Job of Provost

No-Confidence Vote at Hardin-Simmons U

Back to Top
 