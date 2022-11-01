SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Stanford Mascot Suspended Over ‘Stanford Hates Fun’ Banner

By

Johanna Alonso
November 1, 2022

The person who portrays the mascot of Stanford University’s marching band, the Stanford Tree, has been suspended after pulling a stunt at a recent game against Arizona State University, according to ESPN. The Tree helped display a banner at halftime that read, “Stanford Hates Fun,” an apparent reference to an ongoing controversy at the school over administrators allegedly restricting campus parties. The suspension was announced in a tweet from the Tree’s Twitter account, @DaStanfordTree.

“Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game with a sign reading ‘Stanford Hates Fun’. Tree socials will be inactive for the next few months. See y’all soon,” the account posted Sunday.

A follow-up Twitter post stated that the person who last played the Tree will take over for the next few months.

The leaders of the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band made the decision to suspend the mascot based on existing policies, ESPN confirmed with the Stanford athletic department.

